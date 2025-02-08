CM Stalin takes a ‘halwa’ dig at centre for budget snub

TIRUNELVELI: A day after buying halwa from the famous Iruttukadai in Tirunelveli, CM MK Stalin took a ‘halwa’ dig at the central government for ignoring TN in the Union budget.

Announcing various projects for the district on Friday, Stalin said Tirunelveli is known for its world-famous ‘halwa’, “but now, the ‘halwa’ given by the centre to the state has become even more famous”.‘Halwa’ jibe is a Tamil expression of the sweet delicacy to mean deception.

Blasting the centre for not allocating funds to the state, the CM said the development of the southern districts will grow by leaps and bounds in the next five years. “It will make a tiger leap,” he said.

Stalin was speaking at a government function organised on Tirunelveli Medical College campus.

He inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 1,304 crore, laid the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 309 crore, and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 167 crore to 75,151 beneficiaries.

“The Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiyar river-linking project will bring surplus water from the Thamirabarani river through a 75-km canal to the drought-prone regions of Thisayanvilai and Sathankulam. The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 1,060.76 crore, has been successfully piloted over the past two years and has now been officially launched,”

Stalin said, adding key projects, including Tirunelveli Western Bypass Road from Thalaiyuthu to Konganthanpatti, Ambasamudram Bypass Road, and a Rs 605.75-crore combined water supply scheme, would soon be implemented.

“Additionally, the plans for an eco-tourism and adventure park in the Manimuthar dam area are under review. Tirunelveli city is set to get an IT park in Perumalpuram, while a new district headquarters hospital will be established in Valliyoor.