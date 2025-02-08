Correspondent’s hubby, four held for sexual assault of Class 4 girl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Five people, including the school correspondent and her husband, have been arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a Class 4 student at a private CBSE school in Manapparai in Tiruchy district, police said on Friday.

The incident has sparked off massive protests by parents and relatives in Manapparai.

According to police sources, the incident happened after the nine-year-old girl took part in a drawing competition in her classroom on Thursday. She was sexually assaulted by J Vasanth (54), the husband of school correspondent V Sudha.

He is also a member of the school’s board of directors. After reaching home, the girl told her parents about the alleged incident. Shocked, her parents and relatives went to the school and had an argument with the school management on this. Later, when the CCTV footage was checked, it was confirmed that he had sexually assaulted her, sources added.

Police said, “Angry parents and relatives of the minor girl attacked Vasanth, and vandalised two cars and classroom windows of a nearby matriculation school belonging to the same management. Later, they staged a road blockade at Nochimedu on Tiruchy-Dindigul national highway demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.”

Manapparai case: Girl’s relatives attack suspect

Subsequently, a police team comprising Tiruchy range DIG V Varun Kumar and Trichy SP S Selvanagarathinam held talks with the protesters, who dispersed after the officials promised action. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s grandmother, the Manapparai AWPS registered a case under sections 9 (f), 9 (m), 10, 19, 21 (i) of the Pocso Act against Vasanth.

Police said Vasanth, his wife Sudha, school secretary M Marachi, deputy correspondent M Ilanchezhiyan and principal P Jayalakshmi were arrested. Vasanth is the main accused, who is undergoing treatment at Tiruchy MGMGH after being attacked by the girl’s relatives, police said.

Tiruchy collector M Pradeep Kumar said, “A holiday was declared for the school on Friday to collect more evidence. The school would function on Monday. A detailed inquiry has been conducted.

The administration will take stern action against anyone involved in such acts.” When contacted, a senior police officer from Tiruchy Rural said, “The case is under investigation. We cannot say anything now. Appropriate action will be taken.”