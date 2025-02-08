DG Vaishnav College to host international meet on media and social responsibility

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College is hosting an international conference titled ‘Media and Social Responsibility 2.0’ on February 11 and 12. The challenges posed by digital media, artificial intelligence (AI), and the spread of misinformation in the digital era will be discussed during the two-day event.

The conference will have three key sessions on media ethics and standards, media diversity and representation, and media and Artificial Intelligence (AI), chaired by distinguished academicians from prominent colleges across India.

Noted personalities from media industry will also deliver lectures during the event, said a statement issued by the college. “The event aims to redefine media responsibility in the age of new technologies and evolving narratives,” said Vasanth Gopal, head of visual communication department of the college.

Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New Indian Express, will inaugurate the conference while Kristen Rudisill,professor at University of Ohio will be the keynote speaker. The other speakers at the event are S Raguram, professor in media studies, University of Jaffna, Bahiyah Omar, from Universiti Sains Malaysia, and Manjula Venkataraghavan, professor at Manipal Institute of Communication. These speakers will provide insights on media ethics, diversity, and representation.

The conference will also feature a panel on AI with experts such as Venkataraghavan Srinivasan, AI Engineer at The Federal, Iyan Karthikeyan, Tamil Nadu’s Fact Check Unit, and Deborah Raj from Madras Christian College. They will be sharing thoughts on addressing the growing impact of AI on the media industry.

Vasanth Gopal, head of the department of Visual Communication, highlighted that the objective behind the conference is to enlighten the community in general, especially youths, about the challenges faced in creating content for digital media and need of creating factually and ethically correct content.

In the past, renowned media personalities like Shekhar Gupta, N Ravi had graced the conference. Many veteran academicians had brainstorming sessions on crucial topics like dilemmas of media monopolies and sensationalism. The New Indian Express is media partner of this event.