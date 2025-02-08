Gang breaks into house, kills DMK functionary’s wife in TN's Tirupathur

TIRUPATTUR: A 40-year-old woman, who was married to the vice president of the Panchayat Council in Tirupathur district, was allegedly hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday night. The vice president, Tirupathi (50), who is a DMK functionary and his wife Vasanthi (40), were attacked by the assailants at their residence in Tirupathur.

While Vasanthi succumbed to her injuries on the spot, Tirupathi is battling for his life in Dharmapuri Government Hospital. According to the sources within the police department, the couple was alone at their home when the assailants barged in and attacked them with sharp weapons. Vasanthi died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, while Tirupathi, who sustained severe injuries, was initially rushed to Tirupathur Government Hospital. He was later referred to Dharmapuri Government Hospital for further treatment.

Tirupathur police said that the attack may be linked to a land dispute. Tirupathi had been demanding a 12-foot pathway through a 70-cent plot of land in front of his house. The registration for the pathway was scheduled to take place on the Thursday (day of the attack).

The police are probing whether the attack was solely due to the land dispute or if there were other motives involved. A special police personnel team have been deployed at the scene to investigate the case. A search is on for the suspects.