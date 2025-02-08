Health department holds meet to tackle vector-borne diseases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr V Ravichandran said in a press statement on Friday that Puducherry Chief Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan chaired a special review meeting on Thursday to assess mosquito control measures in the region.

"The meeting followed the Lieutenant Governor's directions and the Chief Minister's guidance. Officials from various departments briefed the Chief Secretary on the ongoing efforts to control mosquito breeding," he said.

Officials in the meeting reported that since 2021, there have been no locally transmitted malaria cases in Puducherry. "Dengue cases have decreased by 20%, and there were no dengue-related deaths in 2024. A research report revealed that the mosquitoes in Puducherry do not carry filariasis or malaria pathogens, but the dengue virus was detected. Based on these findings, the chief secretary directed the local administration and health department to intensify the mosquito control measures," the statement said.

Ravichandran stated that since October 2024, 45,000 houses in Puducherry have been inspected by three-member Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) teams. "Stagnant water sources such as plastic containers, coconut shells, and waste materials that facilitate mosquito breeding have been removed. Additionally, fumigation and larvicidal treatments have been carried out in drains to eliminate mosquito larvae. Filariasis field workers, under the supervision of filariasis inspectors at primary health centres, have been spraying anti-mosquito chemicals in water bodies," he said.