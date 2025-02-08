NRC to expand presence in Tamil Nadu, contest in ’26 poll, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister and NRC leader N Rangasamy has announced that the party will expand its presence to Tamil Nadu and contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
At the party’s fifteenth anniversary celebration at the NRC headquarters on East Coast Road on Friday and addressing the gathering, Rangasamy said, "The growth of NR Congress lies in the hands of party workers, MLAs, and ministers. If we work together, we will secure victory in the 2026 elections. Party administrators and workers should begin preparations from today," he said.
Announcing the party’s expansion plans, he said, "Administrators have been appointed for 11 constituencies, and appointments for the remaining constituencies will be made soon. There is a demand for NRC to establish a presence in Tamil Nadu as well. We aim to bring Kamaraj's ideology to Tamil Nadu and contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will implement Kamaraj’s vision and secure victory in the 2026 elections," he said.
He recalled the circumstances under which NRC was founded and said the party has been progressing with the blessings of Sadhguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal. Rangasamy stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Puducherry is functioning under his leadership. "You are aware of the decline that Puducherry faced during the previous government. The former rulers focused on conflicts with the governor instead of development. That is why the people entrusted us with governance. We are fulfilling all our promises," he said.
He criticised the previous administration for leaving government posts vacant, leading to inefficiencies. "Since taking office, our government has been filling vacancies across all departments, ensuring employment for youth," he said.
He also highlighted infrastructure development initiatives. "Not just in urban areas, but in rural regions as well, roads have been improved, and new bridges have been constructed. Our government is committed to integrated development in Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. We will soon fill junior engineer vacancies in the electricity department and ensure uninterrupted welfare measures," he said.
Questioning the welfare efforts of the previous government, Rangasamy said, "In five years, they could not even increase the pension for the elderly and disabled by five rupees. After assuming power, we increased the assistance and are ensuring timely disbursement. Newly applied beneficiaries are also receiving aid without delay," he said.
He mentioned the revival of student welfare schemes. "We have resumed the distribution of laptops, Kamaraj educational scholarships, and financial aid for marginalised communities. We have also increased funding for the Kamaraj housing scheme alongside the Prime Minister's housing scheme," he said.
He noted that Rs 50,000 has been allocated for girl children and Rs 1,000 for family heads. Discussing about the rain relief measures, Rangasamy said, "Rs 5,000 was distributed to all ration cardholders. Farmers received Rs 30,000 per hectare, and those who missed it can apply for relief. We have also waived farm loans, ensuring that the announced funds reach farmers' bank accounts," he said.
He addressed concerns regarding free rice distribution. "During the parliamentary elections, people requested free rice instead of cash. After the elections, I assured them that free rice would be distributed. Despite opposition criticism, we have opened ration shops and are providing quality white rice to all constituencies," he said. Rangasamy further urged party workers to stay connected with the people.