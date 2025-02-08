NRC to expand presence in Tamil Nadu, contest in ’26 poll, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister and NRC leader N Rangasamy has announced that the party will expand its presence to Tamil Nadu and contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

At the party’s fifteenth anniversary celebration at the NRC headquarters on East Coast Road on Friday and addressing the gathering, Rangasamy said, "The growth of NR Congress lies in the hands of party workers, MLAs, and ministers. If we work together, we will secure victory in the 2026 elections. Party administrators and workers should begin preparations from today," he said.

Announcing the party’s expansion plans, he said, "Administrators have been appointed for 11 constituencies, and appointments for the remaining constituencies will be made soon. There is a demand for NRC to establish a presence in Tamil Nadu as well. We aim to bring Kamaraj's ideology to Tamil Nadu and contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will implement Kamaraj’s vision and secure victory in the 2026 elections," he said.

He recalled the circumstances under which NRC was founded and said the party has been progressing with the blessings of Sadhguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal. Rangasamy stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Puducherry is functioning under his leadership. "You are aware of the decline that Puducherry faced during the previous government. The former rulers focused on conflicts with the governor instead of development. That is why the people entrusted us with governance. We are fulfilling all our promises," he said.

He criticised the previous administration for leaving government posts vacant, leading to inefficiencies. "Since taking office, our government has been filling vacancies across all departments, ensuring employment for youth," he said.