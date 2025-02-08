Police complaint filed against Gudalur MLA for keeping forest official locked inside office

CHENNAI: A police complaint has been lodged against Gudalur MLA Pon Jeyaseelan and others for locking Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (buffer) deputy director P Arun Kumar in his office recently. Arun Kumar, who is known for his work against illegal resorts falling inside Sigur elephant corridor that are currently facing demolition, was targeted by the AIADMK MLA and his supporters on Wednesday. The forest official was gheraoed and doors were blocked from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Tense situation prevailed as 400 people gathered before the DD office and protested, claiming the official was not allowing projects on the pretext of wildlife conservation. The complaint was filed in Masinagudi police station by Singara forest ranger, but police have not taken any action so far, sources said.

Nilgiris Superintendent of Police NS Nisha did not respond to TNIE calls or messages. Forest Minister K Ponmudy, who was attending a programme in Guindy Children’s Park, told TNIE that the AIADMK MLA was unnecessarily playing politics.

Srinivas R Reddy, Head of Forest Force of Tamil Nadu forest department, said the protestors demanded that private jeep safaris be allowed along wildlife areas within the reserve till 9 pm, which cannot be permitted.

Sources said the MLA was also demanding diversion of water from the reserve area to residents of the Chemmanatham tribal hamlet. To divert water and lay pipeline inside the reserve area, application should be filed under Forest Conservation Act.

Also, the beneficiaries should have their rights settled under Forest Rights Act, but none of the people have it since they are on encroached revenue land, sources said. The written complaint alleged that the forest officials were issued death threats.