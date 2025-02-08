Public decry shortage of doctors at Ettayapuram GH in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Villagers urged for more physicians at Ettayapuram government hospital alleging shortage of doctors. In a petition to the Chief Minister's cell, Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A Varadharajan said doctors tending to outpatients are forced to tend to inpatients as well as they are short staffed.

The doctors are being deputed to other hospitals during weekdays, leaving the elderly to wait for over two hours, Varadharajan alleged. While the GH has a sanctioned strength of five doctors, two of them had allegedly preferred to pursue higher studies. The hospital lacks proper medical devices for treating eyes, ears, nose and throat, he said.

Varadharajan further said that doctors are often deputed for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Varum Mun Kappom and medical awareness programmes and outdoor medical camps. Hence, patients are referred to Kovilpatti government hospital for ECG, X-ray and other scans, which is located over 20 km away, he said.

"The Ettayapuram taluk has a 30 km-long stretch of national highways, which is prone to road accidents. Over 56 villages depend on the Ettayapuram GH. The state government must consider appointing more doctors," Varadharajan said.

When asked, a senior official of the health department told TNIE that two doctors have been deputed from Kovilpatti GH to fill up the vacancy here. Moreover, counselling for doctors is under progress and the required number of doctors will be filled, she added.