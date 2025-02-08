Puducherry L-G K Kailashnathan, CM Rangasamy inaugurate Agri Festival 2025

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the Agriculture Festival 2025 and the 35th Flower, Vegetable, and Fruit Exhibition at the Botanical Garden.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of Puducherry, is organising the exhibition from Friday to Sunday. Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister C Djeacoumar, MLAs Anibal Kennedy and PML Kalyanasundaram, Agriculture Secretary A Nedunchezhiyan, and Department Director Siva Vasanthakumar participated in the event.

During the inauguration, Farmers' association representatives presented green shawls to the dignitaries. The exhibition features flower plants cultivated by the Horticulture Department of the Puducherry government. Various sculptures, including replica of Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari, Aayi Mandapam in Puducherry and a steam engine, have been created using flowers and fruits.

The exhibition also includes high-yield vegetable and fruit varieties, stalls from agricultural research institutes, agricultural technology seminars, floral rangoli displays, horticulture tools and, sales stalls from leading horticulture product manufacturers, a mini train ride for children, a musical fountain, and cultural performances.