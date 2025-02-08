Six Malaysians among 54 held in cyber slavery cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s CB-CID has arrested 54 illegal recruiting agents and other offenders including six Malaysian nationals in 24 cases of ‘cyber slavery’ that it is investigating, an official release on Friday said.

Cyber slavery is a crime in which educated youth are offered jobs like data entry operators and customer care executives and taken to scam compounds in southeast Asian countries by illegal recruiting agents or fake advertisements on social media or through known persons.

CB-CID, which is the nodal agency to investigate such cases, has inquired with 335 victims who have returned and 1,465 who haven’t, from the Golden Triangle region in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to ascertain whether they were subject to cyber slavery.

A few bank accounts have been frozen and 29 passengers who had planned to travel to the locations had voluntarily terminated their plan at airports in the state, the release said. These points were discussed at a meeting held by DGP Shankar Jiwal with Surinder Bhagat IFS, Protector General of Emigrants, and M Rajkumar IFS, Protector of Emigrants (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) on Thursday.