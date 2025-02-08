Tamil Nadu government steps in to bring back body of youth killed in Jamaica robbery

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to bring back the body of the deceased Vignesh of Tirunelveli, who was shot dead during a robbery attempt at JK Food Mart Company in the Turks and Caicos Islands in Jamaica on December 18.

"Following a request from Vignesh's family, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials to coordinate efforts to repatriate his mortal remains. The Tamil Nadu Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Jamaica and the company where he was employed. The postmortem was conducted on December 30, and necessary procedures are being completed in coordination with the company," the state government said in a statement.

"The government has also ensured that Vignesh's family receives compensation from his employer. The state government will bear all expenses related to bringing his body back to India," the statement said.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and once the body arrives in Tamil Nadu, a government-provided hearse vehicle will transport it to his residence, the statement added.