Waste dumping row: Tiruchy corporation to take up weekly inspection of overhead water tanks

TIRUCHY: In the wake of waste being found dumped in an overhead tank near Gandhi Market and the rumour mills going on an overdrive over the incident, the corporation on Friday announced measures bolstering the system in place assessing the quality of the supply of potable water to all city wards.

Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who along with senior officials on Friday inspected the said tank in Ward 20 and others, said, "Tiruchy is the lone local body in the state that supplies potable water every day. Every day, we on an average test the chlorination level in the water supply in 40 locations. In addition, we have directed the inspection team to immediately inform the health team in the event of any discolouration or the detection of particles during the testing.” There are currently 136 overhead tanks supplying potable water to the city’s 65 wards.

Mentioning the mayor also having directed for more random inspections to be carried out, a senior corporation official added, "From September 2024, we have been undertaking random inspection of water tanks in each zone. It was mostly 30 tanks a month. But now we would take up inspection every week. This would roughly cover the inspection of close to 50% of the city’s tanks in a month. We require such a stringent system in place as we are getting ready for round-the-clock supply of potable water."

Meanwhile, P Manoharan, an elderly resident in Anna Nagar, said, “In order to improve transparency, the corporation should consider uploading the details of the cleaning status of overhead tanks in each zone. This would not only improve residents’ trust but also help them to flag irregularities, if any."