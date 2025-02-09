39K vacancies for field staff in Tangedco across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The positions for over 25,551 field assistants, 13,216 wiremen and 626 gangmen in Tangedco have been vacant for the past two years, an RTI reply has revealed. These field-level staff vacancies have irked other Tangedco workers.

These vacancies are across 12 distribution circles in Tamil Nadu, according to the RTI reply received on February 6.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist N G Mohan said, "Even as the number of transformers and electric poles is increasing rapidly, there is a shortage of skilled ground staff. Despite the nature of this job, the top officials are not serious and are only worried about the losses. The officials are not actively taking measures to ensure that all vacancies are filled. As a result, the assistant engineers and local officials in each zone and distribution circles are using the services of villagers to carry out repair works, which is illegal. These electricians demand Rs 100-Rs 150 from customers."

An office bearer from CITU-Tangedco Employees Union (Madurai) told TNIE, "We are frustrated by the delay in appointment of ground-level staff for more than two years. The existing workers are overloaded by the lack of wiremen in many divisions. They are responsible for enabling new power connections, installation of power meters and other electrical fittings, and ensuring smooth flow of power. As wiremen as lacking in numbers, these works are carried out by the gangmen, which causes issues and leaves them overburdened."

A top official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, “Since these vacancies are across the state, we have made several representations on this issue. We have conveyed our problems to the higher officials in Chennai. We hope the issue is resolved within six months.”