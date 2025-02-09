CCMC launches free chess training workshop for corporation schools

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inaugurated its first free chess training workshop for corporation school students at RS Puram Kalaiarangam on Saturday.

Various projects are being implemented by the civic body to improve the academic performance and individual skills of students studying in corporation schools. In this regard, CCMC and Chess Bishop Academy jointly introduced the AI-based chess training programme Sigaram 64 for school students.

This advanced AI-based educational platform has been brought into use to provide chess training to 150 selected students under the Coimbatore Smart City Corporation project.

This project is to be implemented in two phases. In the first phase (first 2 months), students will receive live online training once a week through Zoom platform. 15 students in each group will participate in the training. In the second phase (after completion of 2 months), the training will be transferred to Sigaram 64. At this stage, each student will practice on a computer separately.

This platform, which works in an adaptive learning mode, will provide conversational classes in Tamil language and help students understand it clearly.