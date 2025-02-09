Cold winds hit jasmine harvest, prices soar to Rs 4,500/kg in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The poor supply and high demand of jasmine flowers, particularly the 'Kundu Malli', has driven up prices, with one kg being sold for over Rs 4,500 in the Dindigul market for the past two days. Over 600 hectares of jasmine plants are grown in Nilakottai taluk, which is the largest source for the entire district.

Sources said, around 890 farmers are directly involved in jasmine cultivation in the taluk alone. Speaking to TNIE, K Arockiaraj, a flower trader, said, "The low supply is the primary reason for triggering prices up. We received flowers from farmers located around 18 km away from Dindigul city. There is low availability for even a few hundred kg of jasmine in the market. This has been the trend from December, 2024."

Horticultural College and Research Institute (Periyakulam) HOD (Horticulture) Dr K Rajadurai said, "The most sought after jasmine variety is Jasminum sambac, which has big buds and has a sweet fragrance. It is known as 'Kundu Malli' and is always in demand, especially when it is not in season from November to February. Hence, price fluctuates between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 per kg. During season time between April and September, the price will drop to as low as Rs 250 per kg."

An official from the horticulture department (Dindigul division) said, "Jasmine is a heat loving plant and due to the optimum temperature, these are widely grown in Nilakottai taluk. These flowers need warm summers, mild winters, moderate rainfall and sunny days. Harsh cold winds disturbs blooming, which is the primary reason for low yield in the past two months. Besides, cool weather has taken a toll on the plants. Auspicious events of the Hindu religion are set to start in January, hence, there is a rise in demand, triggering the prices. However, this price will fall after a few months and the traders can cap it."

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Wholesale Flower Traders Association vice president K Manoharan said, "Cold winds have affected the blooming we get from Sholavandan, Chekkarurani and other rural segments of Madurai. Hence, the price has jumped."