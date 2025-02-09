Delhi drub ‘unity lesson’ for INDIA bloc: VCK

MADURAI: Terming the BJP win in Delhi Assembly election as shocking, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan requested the INDIA bloc leaders “humbly” to give up their ego and work for the nation.

Speaking to newspersons at Madurai airport, Thirumavalavan raised doubt whether the election in the national capital was held in a transparent manner. “Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not approach the polls with unity. INDIA bloc leaders should discuss the results.”

On the Thiruparankundram hill row, Thirumavalvan said BJP is taking advantage of every chance for political gain. “It is dividing the people in the name of the religion. Most of the time, officers take decisions concerning law and order. Imposing Section 144 might be the reason for the Thiruparankundram issue becoming big,” he said.

When asked about the increasing number of sexual harassment incidents against women, the VCK chief said the state police have to to create a separate intelligent unit to prevent such crimes.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore of Congress also said it’s the arrogance of AAP that led to its defeat in Delhi. “At the same time, BJP’s victory in Delhi is posing a danger to the people of Delhi,” he said.