Despite issues, CCMC extends contract with solid waste company

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has extended the contract period for the private company managing the city’s solid waste, despite widespread complaints about poor performance. This marks the third extension granted to the firm, whose initial one-year contract expired on August 17, 2024.

Due to the lack of an alternative, CCMC initially extended the contract for three months until November 11, 2024. It was then extended again until January 17, 2025. Now, the corporation has decided to continue with the same company until the end of February 2025.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from several councillors and social activists due to quality of the company’s services. They argue that despite CCMC paying about Rs 170.5 crore for solid waste management (SWM) services, the firm has been poor in its performance. Residents have also raised multiple complaints about irregular garbage collection, unclean streets, and ineffective disposal methods.

“The corporation should have identified a better alternative. Extending contract with a company that has already failed to deliver is unacceptable,” said a councillor, criticising the delay in finding a new private player.

The CCMC, which has 100 wards spread across five zones, generates about 1,200 tonnes of garbage daily. Proper and efficient waste disposal is crucial to maintain hygiene in the city.

CCMC officials stated that they are actively looking for a suitable replacement but have not yet found one to take over SWM operations. Until an alternative is identified, they argue that extending the existing contract is necessary to prevent disruptions in waste management services across the city.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We are preparing to float a fresh tender for SWM works in the city. The tender process is in full swing. By the end of this month, we shall float the tender and finalise a new company for SWM works. We are confident of finding a potential alternate company.”