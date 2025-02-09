Ex-AIADMK men control DMK now, cadres ready to join NDA, says H Raja

COIMBATORE: BJP leader H Raja said that DMK party cadres have been worried that their party is being ruled and controlled by former AIADMK leaders.

“Most DMK leaders today, except former CM Karunanidhi’s family, including ministers like EV Velu, Senthil Balaji, Regupathy and Sekar Babu were from AIADMK and they now control DMK. Cadres who were in DMK originally, seek to shift to NDA and they now say it openly,” Raja said.

In a press meet at BJP district headquarters on Saturday, Raja said that BJP usually holds an event to mourn the anniversary of Coimbatore serial bomb blasts on February 14 and has decided to pay tributes to victims by taking out a procession this year.

Speaking about Erode bypoll, Raja said, “It is usual for the ruling party to win the by-election. Although DMK won the by-elections in 2010 by introducing something called the ‘Thirumangalam formula’, it lost the 2011 Assembly election. Now, DMK has won in Erode by wooing voters with money. Although major parties were not in the fray, the NTK still managed to gather one-sixth of votes. Therefore, the DMK cannot consider this their victory. Through this by-election, people have underlined what will happen to DMK in 2026 general election.” He added that in Delhi, although the Aam Aadmi Party was winning assembly elections, after 27 years, the BJP has won the assembly elections in the capital.

Raja alleged that law & order situation in the state has deteriorated. “Frequent sexual assault cases make this evident, but the state’s CM is accusing the Union government to cover up the situation. The fact that a woman ADGP claimed there is a conspiracy to kill her is an insult to the CM. If I was the CM, I would have resigned,” he said. Further, he stressed that the state government should implement the verdict given by courts in Thirupparankundram issue.