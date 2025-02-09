Mudhalvar Marundhagam outlets to be opened across Tamil Nadu by month-end

TIRUCHY: Mudhalvar Marundhagam (chief minister’s pharmacy) outlets would open by the end of this month, starting with the state capital of Chennai, said additional Chief Secretary and former health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Saturday. He also clarified that the ‘Amma’ pharmacies would continue to operate even after their launch.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inspection of fair price shops and warehouses of Amaravathi cooperative outlets in Singarathope, the additional chief secretary of the co-operation, food and consumer protection department said the Mudhalvar Marundhagam outlets would offer 186 “high-quality” medicines. About 90% of the drugs on sale will be generic, he added.

On paddy procurement, Radhakrishnan said that 11.44 lakh tonnes of the crop have been procured so far in the state, benefiting 1.4 lakh farmers with a total payout of Rs 2,489 crore.

On agricultural loans, Radhakrishnan said cooperative banks have so far disbursed Rs 14,141 crore in it this year.