Research done by agricultural scientists must be useful for farmers: Minister M R K Pannerselvam

COIMBATORE: Research done by agricultural scientists should be useful to farmers, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Minister, M R K Pannerselvam here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering at the seventh Covai Flower Show at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, he said, “After the DMK came to power, Chief Minister M K Stalin gave free electricity to 1.5 lakh farmers within three years. This revolution was done by the DMK considering farmer’s welfare. They were waiting for free electricity for 10 years during the AIADMK regime.”

He added that agricultural scientists should observe whether new varieties released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University every year, are profitable for farmers. “Although there is an agricultural university and team of scientists, the farmers in this region say that they are struggling to earn profits from their produce. The vice-chancellor and research directors of the University are responsible for it and must address this issue.”

Stressing on steps that need to be taken to guide farmers towards profitable farming practices, he said that agricultural scientists’ research should be useful to the farmers and there is a plan to set up a separate research directorate headed by an IAS officer to address these issues.

He said that to understand the importance of agriculture, school students are taken on farm tours this academic year, and around 16,000 students have visited various farms.

“Around Rs 1,026 crore was given to 14.20 lakh farmers as relief for natural disasters and farmers protested and took their own lives during the previous regime while natural disasters affected them,” he further said.

Official sources said visitors can visit the flower show till February 12. Various flowers such as Jasmine(Malligai) and Marigold (Chendumalli) have been exhibited along with a flower tower, herbal plants, and a floral rainbow.