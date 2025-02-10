After sexual assault bid in moving train security boosted at railway stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have intensified patrolling and boosted the security at all major railway stations in and around Chennai, in the aftermath of the incident where a pregnant woman was pushed off the ladies’ compartment of a moving train near Katpadi Junction at Jolarpet, by a man during an attempt to sexually assault her.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Railways AG Babu surveyed the security at Chennai Egmore railway station, while the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chennai Railways I Eswaran interacted with passengers at Chennai Central railway station, on Saturday, to raise awareness on security systems available.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer from Chennai GRP said, “We have increased patrolling platforms at key stations. Police teams have been deployed to conduct regular checks in ladies’ compartments of express trains. Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) will be installed to monitor repeat offenders at railway stations.”

The railway department has been notified about stations without adequate CCTV cameras, the officer said, adding that they will soon be equipped with security cameras.

The officer added, “If a woman is travelling alone, she can contact the police if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, and a police personnel or the train’s guard will immediately come to her compartment.”

CMO reveals survivor’s Identity, faces flak

TIRUPPATTUR: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday faced criticism after revealing the identity of the survivor in a press release posted on X announcing aid. It mentioned her name, native village and husband’s name. Following widespread outrage on social media, the CMO handle deleted the post and issued a revised press release. Under Section 73 of the BNS, disclosing the identity of a rape or sexual assault victim is a punishable offense, attracting up to two years of imprisonment.

(For complaints, contact GRP at 1512 or 9962500500)