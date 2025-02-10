AIADMK sends defamation notice to Madurai collector, seeks apology

MADURAI: The Madurai Rural East AIADMK party district secretary and Thiruparankundram MLA VV Rajan Chellappa issued a legal notice to Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha for publishing defamatory statements against the party in connection with the Thiruparankundram temple-dargah issue and demanded an unconditional apology through a press release.

The notice dated February 7, which came out on Sunday, said that political and religious tension was prevailing for the past few weeks in the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency.

“A press release was issued by the collector on February 5 carrying false, baseless and defamatory news about the party without verification. At a peace committee meeting organised on January 30, it was mentioned that the opposition party refused to sign a decision, which agreed that both religious groups can worship as per the existing custom without influence of any external parties. However, no representing party cadres were present in the meeting,” the notice read.

“The claim was false and published with an utter motive to defame the party and to cause damage to its reputation and popularity,” the notice stated.

Chellappa demanded an unconditional apology and assurance that such statements would not be published against AIADMK on the issue. He also warned that he would initiate legal proceedings, including criminal proceedings, against the collector if the statement was not issued.