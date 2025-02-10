DMK govt taking credit for AIADMK schemes, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the achievement of the Stalin government was putting a sticker on the schemes introduced by the AIADMK government and renaming it after Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the felicitation meeting held for implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi ground water recharge project during the AIADMK regime in 2019, he accused DMK government for the delay in completing the project, at Annur in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

“I consider this felicitation ceremony as an appreciation from the farmers. The project was a 60-years of longstanding demand by farmers in the three districts. Officials suggested that the project could be implemented after getting financial assistance from the central government or getting a loan from banks. But we implemented the project through the state government’s fund as it would have been delayed if we had depended on other sources,” he said.

“During the project work, Covid-19 outbreak began. However, we completed 85% of the work in our rule. The remaining 15% of work could have been completed within one year. But the DMK government shelved the project and took four years to complete it. They don’t think about people. Stalin is the chief minister who does not care about the farmers because he does not know the life of farmers,” he added.

Charging that the DMK government has shelved the Athikadavu - Avinashi Project Phase II, he said, “The AIADMK government had started preliminary work to commence Phase-2 under the project. Due to the change of regime, the DMK government has shelved it. The project will be launched once the AIADMK government is formed.”