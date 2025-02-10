Fake website in Karaikal Shani temple’s name duping devotees, under police lens

KARAIKAL: An unauthorised website of the renowned Lord Shani Temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district has come to the fore and is suspected to be duping gullible devotees of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of bookings for prayers at the shrine.

After it caught the eye of the Hindu Religious Institutions department, the active fake website has now come under the scanner of cyber crime officials.

According to sources, a complaint was registered by officials of Hindu Religious Institutions department in Puducherry in January in this regard. Since then, Karaikal’s cyber crime officials have been investigating the case. The department and temple administration have urged the police to take down the unauthorised website and take action against the website creator.

While the official website of the temple administration is https://thirunallarutemple.org, the address of the unauthorised website is said to be https://thirunallartemple.com.

An official from Hindu Religious Institutions department said, “We became aware of the unauthorised website after a couple of devotees contacted us over phone and told us that they had not received the ‘prasadam’ (devotional offering) from Lord Shani Temple for the prayer they booked on the website.”