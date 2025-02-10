Mini buses to hit 1,469 routes across Tamil Nadu; Chennai to have fewer than 10

CHENNAI: The transport department has identified 1,469 routes for mini-bus operations across Tamil Nadu. Gazette notifications declaring these routes have been issued by collectors in a few districts. For Chennai and other districts, the notifications are expected to be issued next week, after which permits will be given to private operators.

Erode and Tiruvannamalai have the highest number of routes, with 109 each, while Kanniyakumari has only three. Backward districts like Ariyalur and Perambalur have 16 and 14 routes identified, respectively, according to official documents accessed by TNIE.

Similarly, districts such as Kallakuruchi (91), Cuddalore (81), Tiruppur (97), and Villupuram (73) are set to have a high number of mini-bus routes. The maximum length of the mini-bus route should be 25 km while the minimum length is 10 km.

Surprisingly, in Chennai, which faces a shortage of nearly 2,000 MTC buses to meet public demand, fewer than 10 routes are likely to be operational, with six to seven routes in north Chennai and two routes in south Chennai.

However, the outskirts of Chennai under Chengalpattu district, including Tambaram, Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Kilambakkam, Guduvanchery, and other areas, will have buses on 15 routes. Similarly, areas like Poonamallee, Avadi, and Thiruverkadu under Tiruvallur district will have over 10 routes out of the 33 identified for the district. This marks the first time since 1976 that permits for new routes in urban areas will be issued to private operators in the state.