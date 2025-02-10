Minister L Murugan calls Union Budget as a major step towards Viksit Bharat

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan stated that the Union Budget 2025-26 is a major step towards accelerating India’s growth, with a vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a press meet in Puducherry on Sunday, he emphasised that zero poverty is a key goal of the budget. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and this budget will further strengthen this progress,” he said.

Murugan highlighted that India has surpassed the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy and is projected to reach the third position by 2027. He stated that the budget focuses on agriculture, aiming to make India a global food supplier. Pointing out to the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for startups, he stated that it will enhance employment opportunities for youth across the country.

Highlighting the budget allocation for Puducherry, he said, “The budget has allocated Rs 3,432 crore under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 1,450 crore for JIPMER under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, and Rs 186.44 crore for water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.”

Murugan mentioned that Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe railway stations will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme. He also expressed confidence in the revamped PM Svanidhi scheme, stating that the enhanced loans announced in the budget will benefit more street vendors in Puducherry.