Minister L Murugan calls Union Budget as a major step towards Viksit Bharat

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan stated that the Union Budget 2025-26 is a major step towards accelerating India’s growth, with a vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Addressing a press meet in Puducherry on Sunday, he emphasised that zero poverty is a key goal of the budget. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and this budget will further strengthen this progress,” he said.
Murugan highlighted that India has surpassed the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy and is projected to reach the third position by 2027. He stated that the budget focuses on agriculture, aiming to make India a global food supplier. Pointing out to the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for startups, he stated that it will enhance employment opportunities for youth across the country.
Highlighting the budget allocation for Puducherry, he said, “The budget has allocated Rs 3,432 crore under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 1,450 crore for JIPMER under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, and Rs 186.44 crore for water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.”
Murugan mentioned that Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe railway stations will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme. He also expressed confidence in the revamped PM Svanidhi scheme, stating that the enhanced loans announced in the budget will benefit more street vendors in Puducherry.
When questioned about the absence of specific schemes for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the budget, he said, “The loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card scheme has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting 16,000 farmers in Puducherry. Before 2014, Tamil Nadu was allocated only Rs 800 crore for railway projects, but we have now increased it to Rs 6,000 crore. Funds have also been allocated for new railway line projects. Several railway stations, including Kanyakumari and Tambaram, will be upgraded. The Tamil Nadu government must cooperate and hand over the required land for these projects. This is a budget for all states, and sector-wise allocations will be made in due course.”
On the exclusion of the union territory from the Finance Commission despite Jammu and Kashmir being added, and the Puducherry Chief Minister’s statement on financial constraints, he said, “The Central government provides 90% financial assistance to Puducherry. There is no financial crisis, as the Prime Minister and Home Minister fully support the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir was included in the Finance Commission after Article 370 was revoked to address its basic infrastructure needs. Puducherry already has such facilities. However, we will convey the request to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.”
The press conference also saw the presence of Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Member of Parliament S Selvaganapathy, and MLAs RB Ashok Babu and VP Ramalingam.