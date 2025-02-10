Nanguneri police launch search for advocate who forged MBC certificate

TIRUNELVELI: Nanguneri police have launched a search for advocate A Piramanayagam, who allegedly obtained an Isai Vellalar (MBC) community certificate by fraudulent means and concealing that he belongs to the Hindu Vellalar (OC) community here on Sunday. The action was followed by an order issued by Collector-cum-Chairman of the District Level Vigilance Committee.

Sources said Piramanayagam fled from his residence in Tirunelveli before the police arrived. In a recent directive, former district collector Dr K P Karthikeyan instructed Nanguneri tahsildar to take appropriate action against him under relevant laws, including filing a criminal case for furnishing false information to secure the MBC certificate.

The collector also sought an action taken report within seven days. "The committee, after carefully examining all available records and statements provided by Piramanayagam, unanimously decided that the community certificate issued by the then Zonal Deputy Tahsildar in 1992 was not genuine and directed immediate cancellation," read the collector's proceedings.

An anthropologist on the committee professionally assessed the customs and traditions followed by Piramanayagam's family and confirmed the misrepresentation, leading to the action.