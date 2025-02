First victim of sensationalism is fact

The Tirupattur train incident shook Tamil Nadu, but the ensuing media and political circus was equally jarring. News channels, in their trademark haste, screamed, “Two men molested the victim!” only to sheepishly correct it to “One accused” hours later. Facts? Who cares when sensationalism sells? Politicians, of course, couldn’t resist jumping in. BJP, AIADMK–each racing to out-tweet the other.

EPS boldly claimed, “Two culprits!” while the National Commission for Women upped the ante with “Gang rape!” Ground verification? Not their style. Just tweet, stir outrage and move on. Is this about justice or exploiting suffering for political mileage? The bigger the handle, the smaller the responsibility. Perhaps next time, instead of a race to tweet, they’ll try a race to think. Accountability, it seems, remains perpetually derailed.

-Rajalakshmi Sampath

Graft scheduled

Coimbatore’s Registration department officials have found a sneaky way to collect bribes. At places like Singanallur, they’re taking cash before office hours, using private middlemen to keep graft under wraps. Insiders say an official with police experience is calling the shots. Brazen corruption is nothing new, but the tactics are getting bolder. Officials are scheduling bribe collections in advance, using layered transactions to avoid detection. It’s a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities – but who will blink first?

-R Kirubakaran