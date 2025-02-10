Slabs stones misaligned at railway gates in Puducherry, commuters suffer

PUDUCHERRY: Improperly laid concrete slabs and stones at railway gates on major roads in Puducherry following the annual maintenance of the railway track between Villupuram and Puducherry have caused difficulties for commuters. Several people have slipped and sustained injuries, prompting residents to demand immediate action to prevent serious accidents.

A few weeks ago, the railway department began its annual maintenance work, replacing tracks, sleepers, and support stones. However, due to a lack of proper supervision, workers placed slabs and stones improperly at railway gates on Cuddalore Road, Poincare Road, Reddiyarpalayam, and Vannarapet near Puducherry Railway Station.

"We wonder why the railway officials did not notice this. They should have been present during the work and guided the workers. The improper alignment of concrete slabs and stones has made it difficult for vehicles to pass, especially two-wheelers. People are slipping and getting injured. At the same time, tyres of three-wheelers and four-wheelers, including cars and light motor vehicles, are getting stuck between the stones and slabs," said A Nathan, a resident of Karamanikuppam.

According to sources from rural Puducherry, similar issues exist at smaller railway gates up to Chinna Babu Samudram. The problem has also affected traffic flow, with vehicles getting stuck in long queues during peak hours.