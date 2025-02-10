Sports and fitness centres in Tiruchy's Anna Nagar to be of international standards

TIRUCHY: The sports and fitness centres coming up in Anna Nagar will meet international standards, senior corporation officials have assured, addressing public queries about the amenities on offer.

The corporation aims to complete both centres within the year. The sports centre will feature a badminton court, a shuttle court, and designated areas for chess, carrom, and other indoor games.

A swimming pool, though not Olympic-sized due to space constraints, will also be available. Additionally, the facility will house a kitchen and dining area. “All these amenities will be developed as per international standards,” a senior official said.

The fitness centre, meanwhile, will be a fully equipped gym designed to international specifications, the official added. The city corporation has allocated Rs 5.75 crore for the sports centre and Rs 3.56 crore for the fitness centre. However, some residents questioned the decision to implement them as separate projects.

"Why not integrate the gym within the sports centre itself? A single facility would be more convenient," said K Deepan, a college student and athlete. “We considered factors like footfall and potential growth while planning these as separate projects. Both centres are expected to become key hubs for budding athletes. If necessary, we will introduce modifications after the centres open,” a corporation engineer explained.