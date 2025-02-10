TN highways dept to acquire land for Western Ring Road phase-three project

The second phase which is set to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 348 crore, for a length of 12.8 km from Madampatti to Somayampalayam near Vadavalli, the government had already sanctioned a fund of Rs 320 crore for LA (Land Acquisition) for all three phases.

As the length of the second phase is 12. 8 km, and it passes through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam, the length of Phase 3 is 8.09 km and it passes through Pannimadai, Nanjundapuram, Kurudampalayam, Narasimhanaickenpalayam and Gudalur.

While the highways department completed a majority of the LA works for the second phase and is set to begin the construction works soon, the officials have now started the LA works for the third phase as well.

A senior official from the special projects wing of the State Highways Department told TNIE, “Of the 53 hectares of land including 38 hectares of private land required for the second phase of the project, so far we have finished acquiring around 93% of the land. The third phase of the project is set to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore and the DPR works are complete. As many as 24 bridges, flyovers, and two subways will be built in the third phase. Around 36.41 hectares of land is earmarked for phase three including 34.30 hectares of private land that need to be acquired. About Rs 30 crore has been allocated for these LA works. Recently, we have now started the LA works for phase three and are planning to finish the work by this year.”