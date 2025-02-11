Around 1.2 lakh duplicate entries found in Dindigul electoral rolls

DINDIGUL: Around 1.2 lakh duplicate entries were found in the Dindigul electoral rolls, following which election officers sent letters to the voters to either remove or make corrections at the respective taluk office.



According to electoral records (Dindigul), there are 19 lakh voters in the seven assembly constituencies in the district. A total of 9.29 lakh male voters, 9.85 lakh female voters and 233 transgenders are enrolled in the voters list. Among the assembly constituencies, Athoor has the highest voter count of 2.96 lakh.



Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union (Dindigul) president Mubarak Ali said, "If Aadhaar is linked with the Voter Id, duplicate or double entries can be eliminated in the first stage. Besides, there is no awareness among voters when it comes to deletion or correction of details. Though letters have been sent to the same persons, this will take a long time."



Speaking to TNIE, an official on election duty said, "After submission for correction of records in December, we found 1.2 lakh entries to be odd on revision of electoral roll (January 6, 2025). These entries could also be termed as similar entries, and they were carried out by voters when they move or relocate from one town to another, or transfer to another city within the country or state."



Recently, the department has issued Form 8 from the Election Commission of India, where any voter can carry out addition or deletion or change of address.