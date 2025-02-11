BJP alleges man faking as AIADMK member participated in peace meeting on Thiruparankundram row

MADURAI: A BJP advocate demanded the collector to take action against the person who identified himself as an AIADMK member and attended the peace meeting held on January 31 regarding the Thiruparankundram hill row.

BJP advocate R Muthukumar in his petition stated that on January 27, all party members jointly petitioned Collector MS Sangeetha regarding the row.

At that time a person introduced himself as poet P Mohandas and allegedly mentioned himself as Thiruparankundram AIADMK Deputy Secretary. He allegedly signed his name as Mohandas though his original name was Mohammed Iskan, he said.

He further stated that the same person allegedly participated in the meeting on behalf of the AIADMK during the all party meeting held on January 31 led by the RDO.