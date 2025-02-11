BJP alleges man faking as AIADMK member participated in peace meeting on Thiruparankundram row

MADURAI: A BJP advocate demanded the collector to take action against the person who identified himself as an AIADMK member and attended the peace meeting held on January 31 regarding the Thiruparankundram hill row.
BJP advocate R Muthukumar in his petition stated that on January 27, all party members jointly petitioned Collector MS Sangeetha regarding the row.
At that time a person introduced himself as poet P Mohandas and allegedly mentioned himself as Thiruparankundram AIADMK Deputy Secretary. He allegedly signed his name as Mohandas though his original name was Mohammed Iskan, he said.
He further stated that the same person allegedly participated in the meeting on behalf of the AIADMK during the all party meeting held on January 31 led by the RDO.
"He accompanied AIADMK functionary Rajan Chellappa, and donated money to the dargah located on the Thiruparankundram hill," he said. He requested the collector to take action against the person.
TNIE tried to contact Rajan Chellappa and former minister RB Udhaykumar to get an explanation for BJP's allegation. However, they were not available for comment.
Meanwhile, Makkal Kalai Illakiya Kazhagam State coordinator P Ramalingam petitioned police commissioner on Monday, demanding the arrest of BJP leader H Raja under the National Security Act, who allegedly spoke against the religious harmony of the people in Thiruparankundram hill row. He also demanded the commissioner to make efforts to ban the Hindu Munnani for allegedly producing a song to ruin religious harmony."
He also demanded the police commissioner to take action against the Thiruparankundram police station Inspector Madurai Veeran, RDO, and tahsildar, who allegedly raked up the issue.
Responding to the petition, Collector Sangeetha told TNIE, this evening that the district administration would respond to them if AIADMK files a petition in court in this regard