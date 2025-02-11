Bonanza for TN people residing in poramboke land, 86K to get pattas

CHENNAI: A total of 86,271 people residing in “unobjectionable” poramboke land in Chennai and surrounding districts, municipal corporations, municipalities and district headquarters across the state will be issued pattas, ensuring their ownership of the land, within six months, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

A decision to this effect was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday. The CM directed the officials to complete the work within six months.

A state-level committee, headed by chief secretary, and multiple district-level committees will monitor the progress of the initiative.

Stalin, in a post on X, said that by approving the issuance of pattas to around 86,000 poor and downtrodden people, the government has resolved a 63-year-old issue. After the DMK government assumed office, so far, 12.29 lakh pattas have been issued, he said.

Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran told reporters at the secretariat, “In Chennai alone, 29,187 people are residing in such places.” Describing the area within a 32-kilometre radius around Chennai as ‘belt area’, the minister said legislation regarding encroachments in this area was enacted more than 60 years ago and until now no action was taken to redress the grievances of these people in getting pattas for the land they have been residing in. Ramachandran said the path-breaking decision would be a boon for the people of Chennai and its surrounding districts.