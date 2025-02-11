Coimbatore Staff livid as officials force them to sell Pongal hamper goods in ration shops

“On an average, ten packages were sent to each ration shop. However, in reality, card holders did not show interest to buy the packages. Due to this, an average of 4 - 5 packages remained unsold in the ration shop.

Meanwhile, officials from the cooperative department have given oral instruction to sell grocery items after splitting the items separately from the package to card holders,” added Dineshkumar, who is working as a supervisor at a ration shop in Kancheepuram.

A Murugan, a ration shop worker in Coimbatore, said, “ Suspecting lack of quality of the grocery items, card holders did not buy them. The Co-operative Societies officials have instructed us to sell the items to individual ration card holders and transfer the money to the respective societies.”

However, A Alagiri, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Coimbatore refuted the worker’s claim and said, “We had sent limited quantity of grocery packages to ration shops during Pongal festival. Most of quantities which were sent to ration shops in the rural areas were sold.

There is a very small quantity of unsold stock in some ration shops. I have directed them to return them to societies. We have planned to sell them through cooperative grocery stores as the items would not expire immediately.”