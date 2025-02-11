Demolition sites under Tiruchy Corporation watch for breach of norms

TIRUCHY: Days after TNIE highlighted the violation of safety norms in building demolitions on Vayalur Road, the city corporation has stepped up monitoring of construction and demolition activities across the city.

Officials have warned violators and initiated measures to enforce compliance. Acting on the report published on February 9, titled ‘Building Demolition Norms Flouted in Tiruchy City’, a team of senior corporation officials conducted surprise inspections at multiple sites.

On Vayalur Road, the team issued strict instructions to a landowner, directing them to erect dust barricades before proceeding with demolition. “We inspected the site twice, and they have now installed a barrier. We will impose heavy fine after assessing the damage caused to the footpath and stormwater drain,” a senior corporation official said.

A corporation engineer who was part of the inspection team stated that the civic body is planning a meeting with construction contractors, engineering firms, and demolition workers to ensure adherence to safety norms.

“The corporation will take strict action against repeated violations. Residents can report such issues, and we will ensure confidentiality. Hefty fines will be imposed on contractors and firms found repeatedly flouting norms. Additionally, regular assessments will be conducted in each zone to prevent similar offences,” the engineer added.