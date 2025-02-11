Despite Erode loss, NTK Seeman says Periyar fight just start

TIRUCHY: NTK chief coordinator Seeman has once again targeted Dravidian ideologue Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Asserting that he will continue to criticise Periyar, Seeman said on Monday that the admirers of Periyar have no place in his party. “We don’t need Periyar. If my followers need Periyar, they can exit (the party),” Seeman told reporters at Tiruchy international airport.

While responding to the comment of BJP state president K Annamalai that Seeman has gone too far in criticising Periyar, the NTK chief, in his usual style, said he has just started criticising him.

“In the beginning stage itself, Annamalai said I have gone overboard in criticising Periyar,” said Seeman.

On the by-election result in the Erode (East) Assembly seat, the NTK leader alleged DMK secured the victory using money power and electoral manipulations.

He added the failure of the NTK candidate in the bypoll has not dampened the spirit of his party.

“I am a warrior. My party made a lone fight. Our candidate got nearly 25,000 votes, and it indicates there are still people wanting a change. Those voters are not influenced by any other aspects, including money power. Our votes were not of the BJP supporters. They were the votes for an honest administration. We are proud of the votes received, and they give more hope for us in 2026,” Seeman asserted.