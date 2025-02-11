EPS lost control of AIADMK, its cadre voted for DMK: Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at Edappadi K Palaniswami, Minister for Law and Prisons S Regupathy said AIADMK is not under the EPS’s control and that the opposition party’s core vote bank sided with DMK in the Erode East by-election held recently.

Addressing newspersons, Regupathy highlighted the significance of the outcome of the bypoll saying, “The ruling DMK alliance’s decisive victory by winning 1,15,709 votes underscores the absence of anti-incumbency and signals continued public support for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership.”

Claiming the transfer of AIADMK voters in favour of DMK, he said in the 2024 LS election, AIADMK polled 34,817 votes in the constituency, which now appear to have shifted to the DMK. “Even staunch AIADMK supporters seem to have acknowledged Stalin’s governance,” he stressed.

Alleging that few former ministers from AIADMK have raised their disappointment with EPS, the minister said the latter is struggling to control the party. Responding to a question about NTK leader Seeman’s jibe against Periyar, Regupathy said while defamation cases have been filed, arrest is not mandatory.

Commenting over the recent religious controversies, the minister said the government reaffirmed its commitment to religious unity, adding Tamil Nadu has a strong tradition of Hindu-Muslim coexistence and will not allow attempts to disrupt it.

Dismissing the AIADMK leader D Jayakumar’s accusation that Tamil Nadu leads in crimes against women, the minister argued that the rise in complaints reflects growing confidence among women in the law enforcement.