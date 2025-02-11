Four minors held for placing stone slabs on railway track near Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI: Four minors were held for placing stone slabs on the railway track, on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur stretch, at Veerapandiyapattinam near Tiruchendur last Friday.
Sources said the loco pilot of the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur passenger train spotted three concrete slabs on the track around 7 pm as the train was approaching Tiruchendur railway station.
Upon noticing the slabs, the loco pilot applied brakes; yet, the train moved slowly and broke away two slabs.
The loco pilot informed the Arumuganeri police and the railway police removed the slabs. The incident, however, delayed the journey by at least half an hour, said sources.
Subsequently, railway track section engineer Gnanasundaram lodged a complaint at the Tirunelveli junction railway station. Based on the directions of railway DSP Elangovan, a case was registered and the police picked up four minors aged between 15 and 18 from Veerapandiyapattinam.
An inquiry revealed that the boys had placed the concrete slabs, meant for fencing, on the track to shoot a video of the train overriding the slabs, to post on social media. The minors were booked under various sections of the BNS.