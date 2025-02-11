Four minors held for placing stone slabs on railway track near Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI: Four minors were held for placing stone slabs on the railway track, on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur stretch, at Veerapandiyapattinam near Tiruchendur last Friday.

Sources said the loco pilot of the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur passenger train spotted three concrete slabs on the track around 7 pm as the train was approaching Tiruchendur railway station.

Upon noticing the slabs, the loco pilot applied brakes; yet, the train moved slowly and broke away two slabs.