Health camp to be held in Geratti to identify PwDs

KRISHNAGIRI: The health department will soon conduct camps in in remote and tribal villages in the district to identify people in need of medical care and assistance from the goverment through various schemes.

District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar said this after TNIE took to his notice the situation of five differently abled tribal children at Geratti village in Natrampalayam panchayat near Anchetti.

During a visit to Geratti on Sunday, which is 114 kilometres away from Krishnagiri district headquarters, TNIE found three children have visual impairment, one child with locomotor issues, and another child having learning issues in need of medical care and financial assistance.

The habitation has over 40 houses. Even adults in the village do not have the disability identity card which entitles them to government assistance.

R Ashok Kumar (5) has weakness in his left upper limb and lower limb since birth, his mother R Saroja (25) has a vision impairment.

Similarly, M Siva (7) has vision impairment and does not have a disability card. Siva’s grandfather, M Domma (60) has a crush injury in his left hand and lost his little finger. He has a dysfunctional ring finger also, but is yet to receive a disability identity card.

Of them, only M Madhammal (12) who has 65% learning disability, is the only beneficiary of government assistance. The family received a bank passbook in 2021, but do not know how to check if they are receiving the monthly assistance, her mother M Malliga said.

When contacted, the district differently-abled welfare officer S Murugesan told TNIE that people who have got differently abled passbook in 2021 would have received financial assistance regularly. He said the beneficiaries should check with the bank. The others can visit the collectorate to check the status.

District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar, said the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team would be sent to the village, and necessary support would be provided to them.