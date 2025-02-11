Hindu outfit objects to HR&CE notice on devotees' offering

MADURAI: Hindu outfits objected to HR&CE department's (Madurai) notice that offerings made by devotees on the priest's plate should be collected and handed over to the department in Madurai.

Sources said, the HR&CE department (Madurai division) issued a notice on February 7, 2025, to Lord Dhandayuthapani Temple in Nethaji Road in Madurai. It mentioned that priests should not collect offerings given in the plate by devotees in temple premises. Since, HR&CE pays them salary for their service to devotees, all offerings from devotees belong to the department and should be transferred to the 'hundi'.

Speaking to TNIE, Hindu Tamilar Katchi president Rama Ravikumar said, "This notice is highly absurd and condemnable. Hindu temple priests' plate typically contains coins of small denominations offered by devotees such as Rs 1 or Rs 5, depending on the region and local customs."

"Some people also offer larger denominations like Rs 10 or Rs 50 notes as well. The act of offering coins is considered a symbolic gesture of devotion and gratitude to the deity. However, even if such an offering is declared illegal, the HR&CE department seems to be harassing Hindu priests. We will take the issue to court," he added.

Officials from HR&CE Department (Madurai) refused to comment on the issue, but the memo has been issued to the concerned executive officer without consulting higher authorities.