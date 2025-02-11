‘Honour killing’: Madras HC allows second autopsy of Dalit

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday allowed re-postmortem of the body of a Dalit youth, who was found dead in a waterbody on January 15, after his parents filed a plea alleging that their son was a victim of ‘honour killing’.

Noting that the body of L Kalaiyan, was already in a decomposed state when the first postmortem was conducted, Justice P Dhanabal directed the dean of Madurai Medical College to redo autopsy if the body is fit for it. Kalaiyan’s father P Lingasamy (petitioner) stated his son was in love with a caste Hindu girl from his village (Veppankulam) in Madurai.

He (Kalaiyan) was threatened by her kin on at least two occasions last month before he went missing on January 13. A complaint was filed. But on January 15, his body (with external injuries) was found in the village tank, Lingasamy said. Autopsy report stated “no external injuries were found”. Challenging this, Lingasamy moved the High Court.