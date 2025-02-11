Inaction of Modi, Shah worsened Manipur situation: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticised the BJP-led Manipur state government and the BJP’s central leadership for the ongoing riots in the northeast, saying not just former Manipur CM Biren Singh, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should also take the responsibility for the Manipur violence and the death of hunfdreds of people.

In a press statement, Kanimozhi accused Biren Singh of failing in his duty to restore peace and instead inciting mob violence.

“The Supreme Court’s inquiry has brought out evidence that the chief minister not only failed to control the riots but also fuelled them. His audio recordings, where he speaks with hostility against minority groups, have now been verified,” she said.

Accusing the BJP’s lethargic attitude, she said, “Since the onset of the Manipur violence, opposition parties have been urging PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and restore normalcy, but their inaction has only worsened the situation.”

Kanimozhi further called for an impartial commission to investigate the violence and urged the BJP government to take serious steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.