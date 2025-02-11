Man attacks security guard, follows two women into hostel in Kovai city

Sources said the man, suspected to be in his forties, followed the women when they were returning to the hostel. He attacked the security guard and tried to get inside the hostel. As the women raised alarm, he ran away.

Hearing the noise, neighbours came out, and took the security guard to a nearby private hospital. The hostel owner immediately informed the police station, but no one allegedly came.

Members and functionaries of the Coimbatore Hostel Owners Association complained again to the police on Monday. However, no action was taken. Later, they raised the issue with the Commissioner and based on his instructions, local police registered a complaint.

Further, the commissioner told them that action would be taken regarding their concerns.