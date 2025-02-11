Scores of devotees witness Perur temple consecration

COIMBATORE: Thousands of devotees witnessed the consecration of the 2000-year-old Patteswara temple in Perur on Monday.

Poojas for the Kalasams at Rajagopuram, Sri Patti Perumahan (Shivan), and Parivara Moorthikal were performed by priests at 9.50 am and the holy water was sprayed through drones.

K Vimala, Assistant Commissioner HR&CE,Perur Temple, said the department had spent Rs 7.5 crore on renovation and painting works, as part of the consecration, which was held after 14 years.

A team led by Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan controlled the crowd.