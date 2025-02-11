South trumps rest of India in GDP growth: CEA

CHENNAI: With 6.3% GDP growth rate compared to 5% in rest of India, South India leads in economic progress and far outperforms other regions of India, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor (CEA)to the union government, said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu contributes 20.4% to South India’s manufacturing GDP, with automotive, textiles and electronics manufacturing being the thrust areas of the state.

Speaking at the Mystic South Global Linkages Summit 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region on Monday, Nageswaran said the per capita income of the southern region has also grown at 5% compared to the 4.2% annual growth for the rest of India, and added that the labour force participation is higher down south than the national average.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also boast over 50% participation of women in the workforce, the only two Indian states to have achieved this.