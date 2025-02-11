VCK seeks independent inquiry commission to probe Vengaivayal

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to constitute an independent one-member inquiry commission, led by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, to probe into the Vengaivayal issue. VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan met Stalin at the secretariat on Monday and submitted a formal representation.

The party also urged the government to introduce a scheme for establishing commercial complexes in municipalities, town panchayats, and corporations to promote Dalit entrepreneurship and their economic upliftment. Highlighting government reports that indicate a rise in caste-based atrocities, VCK urged the state to implement legally binding measures to curb such violence effectively.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the CB-CID’s report on the Vengaivayal case, VCK insisted that the charge sheet should not be treated as the final report and reiterated the need for an independent inquiry.

Additionally, the party demanded that the government enact legislation under Article 16(4)(A) of the Constitution to ensure reservation in promotions for Dalit government officials, safeguarding their rights to equitable career advancement.