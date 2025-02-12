Annamalai’s dhoti allegations baseless: Handlooms minister R Gandhi

CHENNAI: Denying BJP state president K Annamalai’s allegation that there were irregularities in the implementation of the scheme for providing free dhotis and sarees to the poor for the Pongal festival, Handlooms Minister R Gandhi on Tuesday charged that Annamalai had made baseless charges to gain political mileage and malign the good governance of the DMK government.

The minister, in a statement, said during the quality control check on the samples of dhotis meant for the 2025 Pongal festival, 13 lakh dhotis were rejected since it was found that they contained polyester yarn content exceeding the fixed specifications.

These were replaced by the respective cooperative societies with dhotis as per the right specifications. Besides, when the dhotis meant for the Pongal festival in 2024 were subjected to quality tests, it was found that 100% cotton yarn was used and therefore there was no basis for allegation.

Regarding the transfer of the handlooms director, the minister said it was a routine transfer.

Annamalai, in a statement, said Chief Minister MK Stalin should drop Gandhi from the council of ministers, contending that a “corrupt” minister should not continue in the office.