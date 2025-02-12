Arecanut price falls to Rs 48 per kilogram in Tamil Nadu, farmers want DPC

COIMBATORE: Arecanut farmers have urged the state government to open a direct procurement centre in Coimbatore district. According to farmers, arecanut is cultivated in over 15,000 acres at Mettupalayam, Annur, Thondamuthur Sirumugai, Perur and Pollachi area. A farmer spends up to Rs 4.5 lakh per acre for the first time. The tree would mature and yield nuts from the fourth year. It can be harvested once every 4 months in a year. Mohit and Subamangala varieties are widely cultivated in Coimbatore. Maximum yield is five kg per tree and it would be nine tonnes per acre.

At present, green arecanut is sold for Rs 42 -Rs 47 per kg and ripped nut is sold for Rs 52 -Rs 57 per kg. Karnataka and Kerala are the main markets.

A Lakshmanan, a farmer from Sundapalayam village in Perur Taluk said, “During the corresponding period last year, the nut was sold for Rs 58 per kg. Now, the price is down by Rs 10 per kg because traders form syndicates and fix the price. In Karnataka, the price is Rs 58 per kg. To ensure we get a fair price, the government should set up a procurement centre in Coimbatore.”

R Periyasamy, vice president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “Arecanut cultivation has increased by 50% in the last 5 years. But for the last 2 years, the price was Rs 58 per kg. Now it has reduced to Rs 42 per kg due to interference of middlemen. The government should open a DPC. This will encourage more farmers to cultivate areca nut .”