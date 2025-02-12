International meet on media starts at DG Vaishnav College in Chennai

CHENNAI: The two-day international conference titled ‘Media and Social Responsibility 2.0’ commenced on Tuesday at Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav (DG Vaishnav) College, here. The event is being held as part of the institution’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

On the first day of the conference, as many as 51 research papers were presented on diverse topics such as media ethics and standards, media representation and diversity, and media and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by academicians and students. Fifteen of these papers were contributed by students across India underscoring a significant youth engagement in the event.

College principal S Santhosh Baboo and secretary Ashok Kumar Mundhra also shared their ideas during the session. On the second day of the event, panel discussions and interactive sessions will be conducted to explore the responsibilities of media in shaping public discourse.

Resource persons from the US, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka will be participating in the event. Dr G Vasanth, head of the college’s visual communication department, said that the conference reaffirms DG Vaishnav College’s dedication to academic excellence, research innovation, and the promotion of meaningful dialogue on the role of media.